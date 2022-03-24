Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 3.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.50. 350,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,364,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

