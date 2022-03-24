Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 13,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 906,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

YOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,680,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 208,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,443 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 186,866 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.