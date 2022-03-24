Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clear Secure traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 52,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 982,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

