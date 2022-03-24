Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of PlayAGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

NYSE AGS opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 3.08. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 50.11% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

