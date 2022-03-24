Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $347.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on III. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

