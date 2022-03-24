Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $114.65 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.60.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

