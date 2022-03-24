Citizens & Northern Corp Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.60. 1,018,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. The company has a market capitalization of $597.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.58. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

