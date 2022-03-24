Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Lowered to $389.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $416.00 to $389.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.89.

Shares of CTAS traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $401.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,766. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.89. Cintas has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cintas by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 85.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 100.4% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

