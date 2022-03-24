Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Increased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 443,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.14 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

