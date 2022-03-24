China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Up 1.3%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 311,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in China Xiangtai Food by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Xiangtai Food during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

