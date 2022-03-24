China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.08). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.53 ($0.09), with a volume of 300,043 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £23.49 million and a P/E ratio of -32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.53.

About China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

