China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CEA opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.19. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

