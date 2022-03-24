Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.58.

CHS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. 2,023,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $586.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 165,876 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

