Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on April 15th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has increased its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSEP stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.