Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Up 2.8%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06). Approximately 118,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 350,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.43 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.79.

Get Chesterfield Resources alerts:

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.