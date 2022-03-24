Charles Todd Latiff Sells 1,800 Shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OFED opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.63. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

