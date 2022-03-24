Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.89 Million

Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will report $62.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.98 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $256.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $257.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $280.15 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $280.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,756. The company has a market cap of $775.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

