Centamin’s (CEY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.57).

LON CEY traded up GBX 3.72 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 91.02 ($1.20). 9,642,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,988. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.63). The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.72.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,214.85).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

