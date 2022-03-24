Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Down 0.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.55 and last traded at $47.36. Approximately 1,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLNXF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €70.00 ($76.92) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €66.00 ($72.53) to €67.00 ($73.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

