Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.54. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Celcuity by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Celcuity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

