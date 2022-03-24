Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 631,719 shares.The stock last traded at $113.79 and had previously closed at $115.29.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

