Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.17. 2,000,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

