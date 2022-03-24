Carter’s (CRI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Carter’s (NYSE: CRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2022 – Carter’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – Carter’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2022 – Carter’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2022 – Carter’s was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Carter’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Carter’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Carter’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2022 – Carter’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.18. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Get Carter's Inc alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $6,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $42,128,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.