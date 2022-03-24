CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Cut to C at TheStreet

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CARG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,165.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,514,143. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 67.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CarGurus by 47.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $16,936,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

