Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.90.

Shares of CS stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.37. 311,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.57 and a 1 year high of C$7.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.78.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

