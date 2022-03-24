Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 1,493 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.66.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

