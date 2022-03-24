Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $7.02

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $6.80. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 4,522 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

