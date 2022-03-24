Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raises Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.267 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $12.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average is $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $97.56 and a 52-week high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.