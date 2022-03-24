Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.
Canacol Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
