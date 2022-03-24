Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

