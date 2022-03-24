Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,392,000 after purchasing an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,075,000 after buying an additional 98,591 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.