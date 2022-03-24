Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,392,000 after purchasing an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,075,000 after buying an additional 98,591 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

