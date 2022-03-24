Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of CCS traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 10,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.