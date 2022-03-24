Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,669. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

