Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 63,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 306,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,462. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

