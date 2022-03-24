Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Cut by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for 5.8% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $34,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.81. 640,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.96. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

