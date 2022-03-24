Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Saturday, March 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

