Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -1.54. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $38.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

