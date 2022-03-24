Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Up 3.4%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02. 2,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

