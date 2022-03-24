Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Up 3.4%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02. 2,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.
About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.