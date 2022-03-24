Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $758.96

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 758.96 ($9.99) and traded as low as GBX 712.50 ($9.38). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 715 ($9.41), with a volume of 349,239 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.80) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 694.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 757.98.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

