Bunge (NYSE:BG) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.37

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.37 and last traded at $113.15, with a volume of 4511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.96.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.
In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge (NYSE:BG)
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
