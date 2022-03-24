BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 11.8%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) fell 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 122,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 128,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.
BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)
