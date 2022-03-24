BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 11.8%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) fell 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 122,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 128,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

