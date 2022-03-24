Brokers Set Expectations for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
