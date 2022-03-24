Brokerages Set Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) PT at C$2.31

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TMQ opened at C$1.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.35.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.070511 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.