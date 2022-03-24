Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $272.88

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $205.54 on Monday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

