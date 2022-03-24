Brokerages Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Price Target at $159.69

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $129.36. 19,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,929. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

