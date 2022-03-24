Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target at $46.83

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $$25.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

