Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target at $53.70

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.67. 3,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,888. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

