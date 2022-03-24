Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) PT at GBX 711.86

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 711.86 ($9.37).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRE shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.01) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($569,376.34). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,438 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,825.12).

Shares of LON:LRE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 392.20 ($5.16). 408,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,816. The firm has a market capitalization of £957.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 477.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 523.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

