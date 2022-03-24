Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $32.20

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

James River Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 167,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. James River Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In other news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of James River Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of James River Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

