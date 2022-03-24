Brokerages Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target at $88.00

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPSEY shares. UBS Group upgraded Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. AlphaValue upgraded Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ipsen from €78.00 ($85.71) to €88.00 ($96.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

IPSEY traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

