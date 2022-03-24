Brokerages Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) to report $27.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $31.28 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $31.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $114.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $130.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $124.75 million, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $146.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

